“I have spent every day practicing guitar using the other three fingers”: John Mayer reveals hand injury and how it will impact his playing at the final Dead & Company Las Vegas residency shows

By
published

Mayer has explained how the injury forced him to rethink his approach to guitar playing

John Mayer
(Image credit: SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images)

John Mayer has revealed that he has injured one of his fingers, forcing him to shift his guitar-playing approach. This announcement came amid his shows with Dead & Company for their Las Vegas residency.

“Last Thursday, I injured my left index finger (truck door), and the first thing that went through my mind was ‘I really need that finger in a week,’” he confessed on social media.

Janelle Borg
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.