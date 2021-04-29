John Mayer reportedly set to host new late night talk show

John Mayer is said to be in talks with Paramount Plus to star as the host of a new US-based late-night talk show series, which will be loosely based on the UK’s Later... With Jools Holland.

According to Variety, the electric guitar hero is nearing a deal with the CBS-owned streaming service to appear in weekly episodes, which will reportedly feature performances from, and interviews with, “musicians, artists and other cultural figures in a setting designed to look like an after-hours club”.

It is also said that, as part of the package, CBS are planning to have specials from the performance segments of the show air on the channel, with talk of a Grammy Awards tie-in also being mentioned.

The show will also take inspiration from the popular British BBC music show, which stars piano wizard and revered session man Jools Holland, who hosts episodes that showcase up-and-coming musical talent as well as performances from music industry heavyweights.

If plans pan out, it will by no means be Mayer’s first venture onto our television screens, having previously appeared on Later… With Jools Holland, and landed himself a role as guest host for The Late Late Show back in 2015.

More recently, the blues king started his own Instagram-based mini-series titled Current Mood, for which he recruited a huge array of special guests, including Thundercat, Daniel Caesar and FINNEAS, for interviews and performances.

Mayer has also been warming up his comedic chops over on his newly set up TikTok channel, where he treats his 1.1million followers to a blend of virtual guitar jams, quick-fire lessons and comedy sketches.

Paramount Plus and a representative for John Mayer declined to comment when approached by Variety.