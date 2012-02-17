John Mayer Streams New Single, "Shadow Days"

John Mayer is streaming a brand-new song on his website.

The song, "Shadow Days," is the first single off his upcoming album, Born and Raised.

"I’m excited to share the first bit of sound from the album," Mayer writes. "Been looking forward to a post like this since October 14, 2010, the first day I started writing this group of songs. Enjoy."

The album was delayed when Mayer was diagnosed with a serious throat condition, granuloma, back in September. The inflamed nodule near his vocal chords forced the Grammy-winning artist to put the disc on hold. Until now, of course.

