John5's 'The Art of Malice' CD Due May 11

The Art of Malice is John5’s 5th album to date and will be released May 11, 2010, on 60 Cycle Hum/Rocket Science Ventures.

The Art of Malice exhibits John5’s incredible diversity as a writer and guitarist pulling from the pages of his life. “It is a completely different vibe than my other albums,” explains John5. “The title is derived from the saying 'kill them with kindness,' like taking a good approach to still obtain a dark result.”

The album also further showcases him to be one of the most technically advanced guitarists in the business today. Fans of driving rhythms and ear-catching, over the top, guitar work will keep this in their CD player for months on end. This album has everything that the fans come to expect, chicken pickin, shred, metal and Spanish guitar. The song titles vary as vignettes into John5’s life, such as the title "JW," which are John 5’s initials and what his father had called him growing up. "Ya Dig" comes from working with the master or front-men David Lee Roth and also features Billy Sheehan on bass – “That is Dave’s saying and it fits the music.”

John5 has created a worldwide following as a widely respected guitarist with such Platinum artists as Marilyn Manson, David Lee Roth, and Rob Halford and currently Rob Zombie. John5 has taken his notoriety to the next level with his solo masterpieces that many guitar fans described as “the guitar playing of the new millennium”. John5’s eclectic influences combine for a truly unique guitar oriented record that once again sets new standards in the genre.

Pre-order The Art of Malice on Amazon here.

