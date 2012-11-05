Johnny Marr to Release Debut Solo Album in 2013

Guitarist Johnny Marr has announced the release of his first-ever solo album for 2013. The Messenger is due out on February 26 via Sure/ADA.

Best known for his pioneering work in the Smiths, Marr has worked with countless bands and artists over the last two decades, including stings in Modest Mouse and the Cribs, and collaborations with Talking Heads, Pet Shop Boys, The The and more.

The Messenger was written and produced by Marr, who recorded the album in Manchester and Berlin.

Marr was also recently honored with his own Signature Jaguar from Fender, a guitar that Guitar World reviewer Chris Gill called "the best Jaguar that the company has ever produced." Watch Paul Riario's video review/demo here.