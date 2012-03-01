Johnny Marr on Smiths Reunion: "If This Government Stepped Down, I'll Reform the Band"

Last night was the NME Awards, an annual award show put on by one of Britain's leading music magazines.

On hand to receive the award for Best Reissue for the Smiths' Complete box set was guitarist Johnny Marr, who, of course, fielded questions about whether or not the Smiths would ever reunite.

"We won't be reforming this week," he said. "Maybe if the government stepped down. If this government stepped down, I'll reform the band. How's that? That's a fair trade, isn't it? I think the country would be better off, don't you? I'll do it if the coalition steps down."

So there's still hope!

