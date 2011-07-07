Johnny Winter to Release New Album, 'Roots,' in September

Legendary guitarist (and first ever Guitar World cover star) Johnny Winter will release a new studio album on September 27 via Megaforce Records. Titled Roots, the album returns Winter to his roots by paying homage to the iconic blues heroes whose pioneering music influenced Winter’s own sound and style.

Roots is the follow-up to his Grammy-nominated 2004 album, I’m a Blues Man.

Special guests confirmed for the album include Sonny Landreth, Vince Gill, Warren Haynes, John Popper, Jimmy Vivino, Derek Trucks, Susan Tedeschi, John Medeski and Johnny's brother Edgar Winter. The album features covers of songs by Chuck Berry, Muddy Waters, Jimmy Reed, Ray Charles, T-Bone Walker and more.

Track listing and special guests for Roots: