Jonny Lang and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band Announce Co-Headlining U.S. Tour

This June, Kenny Wayne Shepherd and Jonny Lang will hit the road together for the first time on a co-headlining U.S. tour.
The tour will begin June 11 in Portland, Maine, and will head down the East Coast and into the Midwest and South, culminating with a show in Louisville, Kentucky, June 28. Both Lang and Shepherd will play full sets at each performance.
Tickets for all shows go on sale March 13. You can see the full itinerary below.
VIP packages will be available for all shows. Details can be found here.
Jonny Lang and Kenny Wayne Shepherd Co-Headline Tour
- June 11 - Portland, ME @ Maine State Pier
- June 13 - Hyannis, MA @ Cape Cod Melody Tent
- June 14 - Wilkes Barre, PA @ Kirby Center
- June 16 - Westbury, NY @ The Space at Westbury
- June 17 - New Haven, CT @ College St Music Hall
- June 18 - Port Chester, NY @ Capitol Theater
- June 19 - Lowell, MA @ Lowell Music Fest
- June 21 - Kingston, NY @ Ulster PAC
- June 23 - Northfield, OH@ Hard Rock Live
- June 24 - Huber Heights, OH @ Music Center at The Heights
- June 26 - Merrillville, IN @ Star Plaza
- June 27 - Columbus, OH@ Scioto Downs Casino
- June 28 - Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Center