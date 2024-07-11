Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer sued for wrongful death

Klinghoffer allegedly ran over and killed 47-year-old pedestrian Israel Sanchez while in a black SUV

Josh Klinghoffer performs onstage at The Forum on May 07, 2022 in Inglewood, California
(Image credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death and negligence after allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk in Alhambra, California. Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of 47-year-old victim Israel Sanchez, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in the afternoon of March 18. The plaintiffs allege Klinghoffer was driving a black SUV with no license plates and made a left turn, striking Sanchez. 

