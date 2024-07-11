Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer sued for wrongful death

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Josh Klinghoffer has been sued for wrongful death and negligence after allegedly running over and killing a pedestrian who was walking in a crosswalk in Alhambra, California. Ashley Sanchez, the daughter of 47-year-old victim Israel Sanchez, filed the lawsuit on Wednesday.

According to the lawsuit, the incident happened in the afternoon of March 18. The plaintiffs allege Klinghoffer was driving a black SUV with no license plates and made a left turn, striking Sanchez.

A video presented by the plaintiffs shows a black car hitting a man during a turn and then pulling over. A still from the footage seems to show the driver holding an object, allegedly a cellphone, above the steering wheel.

Furthermore, the video depicts a 40-foot-wide grassy median dividing the road in question, which the plantiffs argue should have given Klinghoffer enough time to spot any pedestrians in the crosswalk. The plaintiff party obtained the video footage from a neighbor's Ring camera. The lawsuit further states that no arrests have been made.

In a news release, Ashley Sanchez spoke of Israel Sanchez and how the incident impacted her family: “My dad was known for being a great chef, the most talented of his family, the greatest grandpa always full of love and joy. His smile was so infectious. His life was taken by a careless act of a person who didn’t bother to look where he was driving.”

Klinghoffer's attorney, Andrew Brettler, told TMZ: “It was a tragic accident. After Josh struck this pedestrian in the intersection, he immediately pulled over, stopped the car, called 911 and waited until police and the ambulance arrived. Obviously, he’s cooperating with the police throughout the traffic investigation. This was purely a tragic accident.”

The plaintiff's attorney, Nick Rowley, contested Brettler's use of the term “tragic accident”, stating: “Mr. Klinghoffer should be arrested and prosecuted for homicide. We have a video of him on his cell phone at the time he hit and killed Israel Sanchez, a loving father, in a crosswalk.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“Israel Sanchez was on his way to the grocery store to make soup for his family and never came home. He did everything right, looking for oncoming traffic and abiding by pedestrian signage, but tragically Mr. Klinghoffer, in a rush and on his phone, hit him fatally from behind with a large SUV.

“The loss and grief that the Sanchez family now faces is immense. We will not stop until there is accountability and justice for Mr. Sanchez and his family.”

Alhambra Police spokesperson Sergeant Brian Chung hasn't responded to press queries, stating that the case remains active and no further comments can be provided at this time.

Klinghoffer himself hasn't commented on the lawsuit. He is currently on tour with Pearl Jam, after joining the band as a touring musician in 2021, and has previously performed with Eddie Vedder and Jane's Addiction. The guitarist was previously dismissed from the Chili Peppers in 2019, after former guitarist John Frusciante re-joined the band.