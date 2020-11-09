Josh Smith lets loose in new lockdown jam series

Bungalow Paradise Live is a new online series from Orange County blues band Beaux Gris Gris & The Apocalypse, and the companion piece to Pedalpocalypse, the “Desert-Island-Discs-but-for-pedals” show launched by our sister site MusicRadar a few weeks back.

Filmed in the mysterious Bungalow in LA and hosted by Beaux Gris Gris, the first episode of both shows stars blues-country-jazz master and all-round tone wizard Josh Smith.

A mix of live jams, interview, and general daftness, Bungalow Paradise Live promises 40 minutes of blazing guitar and good times. And who doesn't need more of those?

You can watch the first episode above.