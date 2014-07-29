Joy Premiere New Song, "Driving Me Insane" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Driving Me Insane," a new track by Southern California psychedelic savages Joy.

The band's new album, Under the Spell of Joy, will be released August 19 via Tee Pee Records.

Under the Spell of Joy is the follow-up to the band's 2012 self-titled debut and was recorded and mixed by ASTRA guitarist Brian Ellis. It features eight smoldering songs that suck the listener into a a surging sea of searing solos and psychedelic swagger.

Joy features Zach Oakley (guitar), Paul Morrone (drums) and Justin Hulson (bass). To keep track of the band, follow them on Facebook.