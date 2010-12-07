Judas Priest Announce Farewell Tour

Heavy metal pioneers Judas Priest have announced their final world tour for 2011. The Epitaph tour will have the band hit every major city around the world, starting in Europe at major festivals around the continent. More dates to be announced shortly.
Judas Priest World Tour 2011:
- June 9 - Sweden Rock Festival - Sweden
- June 11 - Sauna Festival - Finland
- June 17 - Copenhell Festival - Copenhagen, Denmark
- June 19 - Hellfest - Nantes, France
- June 22 - Gods of Metal Festival - Milan, Italy
- June 25 - Graspop Festival - Belgium
- July 23 - High Voltage Festival - London, UK
- August 5 - Wacken Festival - Germany