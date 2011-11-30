Judas Priest Guitar Techs Give Rig Rundowns for Glenn Tipton, Richie Faulkner

Guitar techs Adrian Vines and Greg "Weasel" Morgan recently took the time out to film rundowns of the rigs for Judas Priest guitarist Glenn Tipton and Richie Faulkner. You can check out the videos below, courtesy of EMG.

Judas Priest are currently on their Epitaph world tour, which is to be the final tour of their careers. Support on the current leg of the tour comes from Black Label Society and Thin Lizzy.

The tour will not be the end of Priest as we know it, as the band have expressed a desire to continue writing music and are expected to begin recording a new album sometime in 2012.