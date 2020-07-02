Judas Priest’s Richie Faulkner claims someone tried to copyright one of his original riffs

In recent months, Judas Priest electric guitar player Richie Faulkner has been posting online “riff challenges” in an attempt to have some interactive fun with fans online.

But apparently some fans have taken things too far, with Faulkner claiming that one even attempted to copyright an original riff.

Faulkner took to Twitter to unload on online trolls and the offending copyrighter, posting, "I love creating content and interacting with you all, but I'm over the negativity and trolling on Instagram and Facebook etc and looking into other platforms. There would be a fee depending on tier level but it would create more of a community for maniacs who want to be there.”

He continued, "It's not about getting me down, it's about ruining the experience for the rest of you maniacs that actually like to hang out, dig PRIEST and learn stuff.

“Also looking into tiers where the proceeds can contribute to Glenn [Tipton]’s Parkinson's foundation.”

In a further post, Faulkner wrote: “I've dealt with trolls in bars all my life, as I said it's not that they are getting to me, it's that they take away the experience from you maniacs.

“Someone actually tried to copyright a riff I did as part of the riff challenge. It's things like that that ruin it for everyone.”

Here’s hoping Faulkner continues the riff challenge in new environs. And for those who want to get closer to the guitarist’s style, might we suggest forgoing copyrighting one of his riffs and instead checking out the Epiphone Limited Edition Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom Outfit.