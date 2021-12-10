Australian prog-metal monsters Karnivool debut new single, All It Takes

Karnivool have unveiled a new single, All It Takes, which sees them once again join forces with producer Forrester Savell.

The song is the band’s first with Savell since their collaboration on 2009 breakthrough album, Sound Awake. It’s a menacing track that recalls a bit of Ænima-era Tool in its brooding blend of dark mechanical riffs and drifting, dynamic vocals.

Alongside the new song comes the announcement of rescheduled dates for the European leg of the band’s Regeneration Tour, which will now take place in April and May next year.

The Australian band have also recently issued a full Blu-ray release of their live set for Decade of Sound Awake, in which they performed the fan favorite in its entirety.

That show originally took place at the Ledger Theatre in the Australian city of Perth in May last year and was streamed as an offering to fans who had missed shows due to local lockdowns, but has been released following popular demand.

There’s no sign of any US dates for the moment, but for more information and tickets to the band’s rescheduled European shows, head to Karnivool’s official site.