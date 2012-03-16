Keith Richards Apologizes for Offending Mick Jagger in Autobiography

For those of you who haven't read it, Keith Richards' recent autobiography, Life, is a quintessential rock and roll book. A big reason for that is how raw the book is and how in-depth Richards was willing to go, sometimes at the risk of alienating a friend or bandmate.

One of those who was none-too-pleased with the book was Mick Jagger, who wasn't always portrayed in the most endearing light. It's all water under the bridge now, though, it seems, as Richards took a moment to apologize to Jagger during a recent interview with Rolling Stone.

"He [Mick] and I have had conversations over the last year of a kind we have not had for an extremely long time, and that has been incredibly important to me," said Richards of the pair's mended relationship.

He added, "As far as the book goes, it was my story and it was very raw, as I meant it to be, but I know that some parts of it and some of the publicity really offended Mick and I regret that."

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Stones would be putting off a tour in celebration of their 50th anniversary to at least next year, with multiple in-the-know sources citing Richards' health. The band may be more likely to play multi-night residencies in major cities like London, New York and Los Angeles than to do a true world tour.