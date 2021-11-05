Kemper introduces an all-new Double Tracker with its Profiler OS Version 8.6

Kemper has unveiled Version 8.6 of the Profiler operating system used in its amp modelers, adding a Double Tracker feature.

The new addition to the software is able to take a mono signal and convert it into a stereo double-tracked signal in real time, as if two guitarists were playing the same guitar part in both left and right sides of a stereo field.

Its method of operation is slightly different to that of other doubler units, in that it uses a dedicated time-stretching algorithm – in addition to a “little pinch of random timbre variance” – to create timing variation independent of pitch variations, as opposed to chorus and delay.

The Double Tracker also yields the same “super stereo” effect found in Kemper's delay algorithms since Profiler OS Version 5.0, which “tremendously widens the stereo panorama of the double-tracking and lets the tracks appear well outside the regular stereo image."

In terms of controls, the Double Tracker features three simple parameters: Looseness, which sets the tightness or looseness of the double tracking timing; Detune, which adds slight detuning to both tracks, resulting in a chorus-style effect; and Stereo, which controls the stereo width of the double tracking, with a higher value initiating the “super stereo” effect.

To download the Profiler OS Version 8.6 for free now, head to Kemper.