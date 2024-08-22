“You seem like a mild-mannered guy. I'm sorry, I didn't think, ‘Oh, here comes a rock god’”: 64-year-old grandpa shredder goes viral (again) after his Van Halen-influenced Britain’s Got Talent audition resurfaces

By
published

The unassuming guitarist could well be the OG veteran talent show shredder, and won over the audience with his two-hand tapping licks during a dazzling audition in 2022

Kenny Petrie
(Image credit: Britain's Got Talent YouTube)

When a grandpa rocks a killer guitar solo, the world becomes a better place. That’s a fact, and Kenny Petrie's dazzling, two hand-tapping-filled performance on Britain’s Got Talent from 2022 proves just that.

At the start of the audition – which has been reposted as part of the long-running UK talent show's 'Unforgettable Audition' YouTube series – the 64-year-old looked every bit the antithesis of a rock star, with his quarter-zip fleece, button-up shirt and gentle smile.

