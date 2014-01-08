Kenny Wayne Shepherd Releases Teaser Videos for Upcoming Album

Starting in December, Kenny Wayne Shepherd has been releasing brief teaser clips for this upcoming album. He's already released three of them, all of which you can check out below.

In the first one, he asks fans to guess who's playing harmonica. In the second (middle) one, he asks fans to name the guest singer/guitarist. In the third (bottom) clip, he wonders if you can name the guest guitarist.

Feel free to guess; but (spoiler alert), he's already confirmed that the guitarist heard in the bottom clip is Joe Walsh.

The still-untitled album will be the followup to 2011's How I Go.

Last year, Shepherd released Can’t Get Enough, the debut album by the Rides, a blues/rock project that also features Stephen Stills. Check out an excerpt of Guitar World's feature on the Rides HERE; it includes a video teaser for the album.