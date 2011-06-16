Kenny Wayne Shepherd Releasing New Album, 'How I Go,' on Aug. 2

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band are releasing their new studio album, How I Go, Aug. 2 via Roadrunner Records. The first single from the album, "Never Lookin' Back," is available digitally now.

Expect to see Shepherd and the band on the road this summer, too; their U.S. tour starts July 29 in San Diego and ends Sept. 9 in Morristown, New Jersey.

Early reports suggest that the album shows off Shepherd's songwriting skills -- in addition to his blues guitar playing, of course.

"Blues player is definitely one of the labels I've accumulated, because I'm a huge blues fan and I love to play the blues," Shepherd says in a press release. "But if you listen to my music, especially over the course of my career, everything I do is not blues. It's the foundation of what I do, but my stuff has a lot more of an edge to it.

"It's a little more contemporary. And there's a certain youthfulness to what I do. I started writing and recording music when I was a teenager and that energy has been consistent throughout my career."

The full tour schedule is below:

July

29 San Diego, CA Humphreys

30 Las Vegas, NV Hard Rock Hotel & Casino

31 Los Angeles, CA The Greek Theatre

August

2 Saratoga, CA The Mountain Winery

7 Sturgis, SD Full Throttle Saloon

12 Fort Worth, TX Billy Bobs Texas

13 Bossier City, LA Horseshoe Casino

18 Sedalia, MO Missouri State Fair

19 Arnolds Park, IA Amusement Park

20 Milwaukee, WI Pabst Theatre

21 Rochester Hills, MI Meadowbrook Amphitheatre

25 Foxborough, MA Showcase Live

26 Hampton Beach, NH Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

27 Ridgefield, CT Playhouse Theatre

28 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort Casino

30 Allentown, PA Crocodile Park

September

1 Salem, OR LB Bay Amphitheatre

3 Coachella, CA Spotlight 29 Casino - The Spot

6 Annapolis, MD Ramshead

8 New York, NY The Fillmore

9 Morristown, NJ MayoPAC

More dates to be announced soon.

Here's some fan-shot video of "Never Lookin' Back":