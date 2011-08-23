Kerry King: "I Remember Mustaine Saying, 'We’re the Four Biggest Metal Bands from the U.S.'"

For the next month leading up to the Big Four show at Yankee Stadium on September 14, Guitar World and Revolver are teaming up to bring you exclusive Big Four content every day for four weeks -- the "Big Four Weeks," if you will.

This latest story comes from Revolver's Big Four issue (which you can pick up here), in which Slayer's Kerry King and Tom Araya, Anthrax's Charlie Benante and Metallica's Lars Ulrich remember the Clash of the Titans tour, and discuss what makes the "Big Four" so special. An excerpt follows:

Kerry King: "I remember Mustaine saying something like, 'We’re the four biggest metal bands from the U.S.' I never even considered that. And I went, Wow, that’s pretty cool. I’d throw Pantera in there, too. But just even to be in that statement, I kind of read it and went, No shit."

"We’re pretty unassuming guys, the crew I roll with. We don’t think of our legacy. I only think about stuff like this when journalists and people bring it up. And it’s the same kind of thing, when Dave made that statement. It was like, Wow, I never thought of that. It’s really cool."

