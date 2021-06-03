KHDK joins forces with Trivium for the Ascendency overdrive

KHDK Electronics has released a bountiful supply of pedals in the past year, including the LCFR overdrive/boost – developed with Behemoth's Nergal – the SGT D boost/preamp – made in partnership with Anthrax shredder Scott Ian – and the NSFW My Big Fatt Rawk distortion.

Now, the company adds to its line of artist signature pedals with the Ascendency, a new overdrive designed with Trivium's Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu.

Designed by engineer Antonin Salva and hand-built and tested at KHDK's EU workshop, the pedal enables players to recreate both Heafy and Beaulieu's tones, with Drive, Volume and Tone knobs and Tight, Headroom and Mid Range toggles.

The pedal also sports rather funky, robot- and Japanese mask-inspired artwork by “maniacal artist” Dan Kurz. This design superseded the look of its prototype: a monochrome image of Heafy's arm, which can be seen below.

KHDK Electronics Ascendency early prototype (Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

“I'm really blown away,” Heafy says. “I am a gear addict, so I like to think I've collection a bit of everything that's legendary. This OD smashes all the legendary ODs across the board.”

Explains KHDK: “This beast does 3 things: Matthew’s tone, Corey’s tone, and whatever the F else you want it to! It’s versatile as hell. I love it, Trivium guys love it, you will love it, your roommate will hate it.”

With only 333 units up for grabs, the Ascendency is available from Friday June 3 for $249. For more information, and to read the full story behind the production of the pedal, head to KHDK Electronics.