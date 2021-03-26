KHDK Electronics joins forces with Behemoth's Nergal for LCFR overdrive/boost pedal

After teaming up with Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian for SGT D boost/preamp at the tail-end of last year, KHDK Electronics has announced the latest in its line of artist-collaborative stompboxes, the LCFR overdrive/boost.

Why LCFR, you ask? Well, because what else would KHDK call a pedal designed in partnership with Nergal from Behemoth?

Featuring a black-and-bronze chassis with Behemoth's inverted triple-cross logo and a pair of wings silk-screened on its front face, the LCFR sports a simplistic control layout with Volume, Gain, Treble and Bass knobs and an on/off footswitch.

On the circuitry of the pedal, the company gives little away, but explains: “As usual, Antonin [Salva, Chief Engineer at KHDK] needed little to no direction: his brain holds the exact imprint of Behemoth's tone which he then regurgitated onto some unsuspecting cables, bending them to his will and into the LCFR circuit.”

(Image credit: KHDK Electronics)

The pedal's design was actually finalized by Nergal in the studio whilst working on Behemoth's upcoming, as-yet-untitled 12th studio album. “We had the perfect testing ground,” KHDK explains.

“Nergal used and abused the LCFR at Behemoth's studio while working on the new record. This earned the LCFR the final seal of approval. The seal then died due to excessive exposure to awesomeness.

“The LCFR tone is one of the key components of the signature Behemoth tone. The sound in Nergal's mind was an overdrive for his high-gain amp to tighten his tone and make his sound aggressive and radical.”

Limited to only 333 units, each pedal comes with a numbered Certificate of Authenticity signed by Nergal.

The LCFR is available from Sunday March 28 for $250. For more information, head over to KHDK Electronics.