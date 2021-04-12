KHDK releases NSFW My Big Fatt Rawk distortion pedal

Creating head-turning pedals is clearly part of KHDK Electronics' mission statement. Take the LCFR, for example: a new distortion pedal, adorned with upside-down cross imagery, created in partnership with Behemoth frontman Nergal.

Well, with its latest stompbox offering, My Big Fatt Rawk, the company looks to dial that WTF factor up to 11.

Developed in collaboration with Fall Out Boy guitarist Joe Trohman and comedian Brian Posehn, and designed by the “brains behind the shaft” Antonin Salva, the phallus-themed pedal features a fitting set of controls: Hardiness, Length, Girth and Shrinkage.

Hardiness controls the amount of gain, Length is volume, Girth acts as a pre-distortion EQ and Shrinkage is essentially a passive low-pass filter. The pedal also boasts a built-in treble booster for “all-night performance with zero toner-boner dysfunction”.

As the KHDK describes: “It’s a truly powerful dickstortion that combines aggressive sound and tone-shaping EQ that penetrates the mix and pushes blistering solos and ripping riffs to a powerful tone-gasm.” Quite the picture, huh? Listen to some of this R-rated pedal's sounds below.

The My Big Fatt Rawk is available to preorder now for $230. For more information, head to KHDK Electronics.