“I don’t play with all four of my fingers, because I attach two of my fingers together… It changes the feel of the whole thing”: Khruangbin’s Laura Lee explains how her lack of technical bass training works in her favor

Khruangbin’s Laura Lee says a “limitation” in her technique led to Khruangbin's “fun and bouncy” basslines

Laura Lee Ochoa of Khruangbin performs at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2024 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California
(Image credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Laura Lee has developed a distinct, melody-driven bass sound that clearly defines the Khruangbin sonic palette. Aside from her SX J-bass tone, a big part of her sound is her technique, which she developed without any technical training.

"I don’t play with all four of my fingers, because I attach two of my fingers together," Lee remarks in a recent interview with Premier Guitar.

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.