The Kills Premiere New Short Film: Watch It Here

IFC.com launched the exclusive premiere of The Kills' intimate short film named after their current album, Blood Pressures, today. The video is available now and can be seen HERE. Blood Pressures debuted in the Billboard Top 40.

The nearly 11-minute short offers a close-up look at the UK duo - Jamie Hince and Alison Mosshart - during the making of Blood Pressures. Directed by Will Lovelace and Dylan Southern for thirtytwo, it features Jamie and Alison performing "The Last Goodbye," "Pots and Pans" and "Baby Says," as well as interviews and other never-before-seen footage.

The Kills are touring the United States; the full list of dates is below. Please note their newly announced Terminal 5 date in New York on Aug. 8.

May 3: Detroit, MI, The Majestic Theatre

May 4: Chicago, IL, Vic Theatre

May 5: Minneapolis, MN, First Avenue

May 8: Vancouver, BC, Commodore Ballroom

May 9: Seattle, WA, Showbox at the Market

May 10: Portland, OR, Wonder Ballroom

May 11: San Francisco, CA, The Fillmore

May 13: Los Angeles, CA, The Music Box

May 14: Pomona, CA, Fox Theater

Aug. 5-7: Chicago, IL, Lollapalooza

Aug. 8: New York, NY, Terminal 5

For more info, visit thekills.tv.