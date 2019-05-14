Killswitch Engage and Clutch Announce Co-Headlining Summer Tour

Killswitch Engage and Clutch have announced a co-headlining North American summer tour. The dates kick off July 8 in Quebec City and wrap August 4 in Massachusetts. Support will come from Cro-Mags JM and, on select dates, All That Remains.

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 17 at 10 A.M. local time.

"We're excited to hit some of our favorite spots in July and to share the stage with Clutch," said Killswitch Engage singer Jesse Leach. "Fun times ahead!"

Added Clutch frontman Neil Fallon, "We are really looking forward to heading out on the road with Killswitch Engage. It'll be a rager."

You can check out the full itinerary below.

Killswitch Engage/Clutch tour dates:

7/8 — Quebec City, QC — Festival D'ete%

7/11 — London, ON — Rock The Park#

7/12 — Syracuse, NY — SI Hall

7/13 — Inwood, WV — Shiley Acres

7/14 — Myrtle Beach, SC — House of Blues

7/16 — Fort Wayne, IN — The Clyde

7/18 — Sioux City, IA — Hard Rock & Casin

7/19 — Cadott, WI — Cadott Rock Fest#

7/20 — OshKosh, WI — Rock USA#

7/22 — Tulsa, OK — The Brady Theater

7/23 — St. Louis, MO — The Pageant

7/25 — Bethlehem, PA — Sands Event Center

7/26 — Asbury Park, NJ — Stone Pony Outdoors

7/27 — Montreal, QC — Heavy MTL#

7/28 — Bangor, ME — Impact Festival#

7/30 — Huntington, NY — The Paramount

8/2 — Pittsburgh, PA — Stage AE Outdoors

8/3 — Port Chester, NY — Capital Theater

8/4 — Worcester, MA — Palladium Outdoors

8/7 — Las Vegas, NV — Psycho Las Vegas^

#Festival

^Clutch Only

%KsE Only