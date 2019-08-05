Killswitch Engage Share Official Video for “I Am Broken Too”

Killswitch Engage have shared the official video for "I Am Broken Too." The track hails from the band’s forthcoming album, Atonement, due August 16 via Metal Blade.

Explained singer Jesse Leach, "This song is very near and dear to my heart. I wanted the listener to feel the urgency, the heaviness of the topic as well as a possible connection. Many people suffer from mental illness in one form or another. I want nothing more than for people to feel like they are not alone in this struggle. There is always someone there to help, to listen, and to be there for you. Don't lose hope and don't let your brokenness consume you. Broken can be fixed, or at the very least, maintained. No one is alone in this fight."

Additionally, the band have announced a partnership with Hope for the Day, a Chicago-based non-profit organization that focuses on suicide prevention by providing outreach and mental health education through the use of music and art. They will donate a portion of the proceeds of the “I Am Broken Too” to the charity.

Said Leach about the new video, "[It’s] a reflection of real-life events that loved ones have gone through. [Directors] Kyle Cogan and Zack Stauffer did an amazing job of bringing it all to life. The result is a powerful video that captures the essence and desperation of the song."

Atonement is available for pre-order here.