King’s X Recording First Studio Album in More Than a Decade

King’s X have announced that they have begun work on a new album—their first in over a decade. The still-untitled record is scheduled to be released later in 2019 via Australia's Golden Robot Records.

The Texas trio today revealed that they’ve entered Blacksound Studio in Pasadena, California, with producer Michael Parnin (Rage Against the Machine, Missy Elliott).

Commenting on how it feels to be returning to the studio after 10 years, King’s X bassist and singer dUg Pinnick said: "Good question! I haven't thought about it much, been super busy, but [I've] got a ton of tunes to submit. I never know what to expect. I'm always surprised when it's done and can see it as a whole picture. And we're making a record after how long? I've been waiting for this to happen for a very long time, and I'm totally looking forward to it."

Added drummer Jerry Gaskill: "It's been a while since we've made a record together. I go back and forth between excitement and fear. But when it gets right down to it, I think excitement wins. I look forward to sharing all of our ideas together and seeing what comes of it all. If nothing else, it will be the next King’s X record."

Said guitarist Ty Tabor: "I'm excited to see where we are at these days. We're all bringing ideas in."

In an interview with Guitar World last year, Tabor was asked which King’s X album he thinks best sonically represents the band’s sound. Tabor answered:

“Probably Gretchen Goes to Nebraska [1989]. There are others where I like the guitar sounds, but with Gretchen, somehow we had the mics placed perfectly. By the way, the way we got these guitar tones was by using very cheap [Shure] SM57 mics. Every time someone tries to use something expensive on one of my cabinets, I hate the way it sounds. I can’t tell you how many engineers I’ve had to argue with and say, 'Just put a 57 by the cone and let me show you where to put it.' They would just be flabbergasted and say no way. There’s a special technique to using a 57 to get a killer guitar sound; it usually involves aiming more toward the outer part of the cone of the speaker instead of the inner cone. Most people point toward the inner cone. I hate that sound. The outer cone gives it a quirky, weird tone.”

The upcoming album will be King’s X’s first studio effort since 2008’s XV. For more information, head over to KingsXRocks.com.