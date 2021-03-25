Kirk Hammett launches Greeny Blues Blend, a coffee inspired by Peter Green's ’59 Les Paul

If you’re looking to, as Metallica electric guitar player Kirk Hammett says, “be inspired to have a musical day,” laying your hands on, say, Peter Green’s legendary ’59 Les Paul would be a good place to start.

Of course, if you don’t have “Greeny” at your disposal, you could perhaps grab the, um, next best thing: a cup of Hammett’s new Greeny Blues Blend coffee.

The guitarist has collaborated with the Muddy Waters Coffee Company, a small roasting coffee company based in McKinleyville, California, on a new dark roast that is “inspired by” the famous Les Paul owned and played by Peter Green, and which subsequently spent years in Gary Moore’s possession before finding its way into Hammett’s capable hands.

The 100% organic and fair trade-certified coffee is touted as a “rich, full-bodied dark roast with notes of dark chocolate, earth and tropical fruit,” merging Indonesian and African beans for a “deep flavor and complex finish.”

Said Hammett, "Every morning I want to wake up with the confidence that I'm going to be starting my day with coffee that holds quality in both taste and caffeination."

Don’t we all, really?

The Greeny Blues Blend will be released as a limited-production run, with 2,500 available at launch. For more information, head to I Love Mud.

In other Hammett news, the Metallica guitarist has been announced as a guest on Carlos Santana's forthcoming album, Blessings and Miracles.