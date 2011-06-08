Kirk Hammett on New Metallica: "The New Album Will Just Happen When It Happens"

GibsonGuitar.in has posted a new interview with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett about Metallica's upcoming show in India. During the interview, Hammett discussed the possibility of new material from Metallica in the near future.

An except follows:

Q: Can Indian fans expect any new material at the shows?

A: "Well, as far as new material is concerned, we’re just now starting to think about writing new material. I guess if anything is going to be finished between now and the end of October, who knows? We may play a new song, we may not, but because India’s kind of a special place and it’s the first time we’re playing there, we might even break out a song that we haven’t played for a while."

Q: With all the touring, has the band been able to get cracking on a new album?

A: "We haven’t really started yet; we’re thinking about it though [laughs]. There’s just a bunch of other things that we’re doing right now. We keep telling ourselves that we’re going to get ’round to start writing songs but you know, something comes up. Normally it’s a show or us having to travel to India to play or something or the other, and then the album gets put on the backburner for a bit. But I think personally, the new album will just happen when it happens.

