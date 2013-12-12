Kirk Hammett Premieres New Carcass Music Video —“Unfit for Human Consumption”

Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil will feature a performance by UK extreme-metal legends Carcass, so it's fitting that the Fear FestEvil website has premiered a new music video for "Unfit for Human Consumption" off Carcass' new album, Surgical Steel.

The Metallica guitarist's Fear FestEvil is a three-day event that will take place February 6 to 8 at the Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. The horror convention will feature vendors, tours, guests, signings and musical performances.

For more on Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil, visit its official website. For more about Carcass and Surgical Steel, check out this excerpt from the December 2013 issue of Guitar World.