Carcass announce first album in 8 years, unveil brutal single, Kelly’s Meat Emporium

Carcass have announced their first album in eight years, Torn Arteries, will be released on September 17 via Nuclear Blast.

Along with the album announcement, the death-metal icons have unveiled its first single, Kelly’s Meat Emporium, a none-more-Carcass cut that foregrounds Bill Steer’s tortuous riffs and penchant for sinister exotic scale runs.

“The working title for Kelly’s was originally ‘Stock Carcass,’” laughs vocalist and bassist Jeff Walker. “We knew that one was a real meat and potatoes track for the album.”

Listen to the track below.

Steer is accompanied on guitar by Tom Draper, who joined the band in 2018 following the departure of Ben Ash.

The band’s seventh album proper follows 2019 single Under the Scalpel Blade and four-track EP Despicable, which landed in 2020.

Torn Arteries was created over a period of one year, during which ideas were bounced back and forth between the UK and Sweden – guitars were tracked at The Stationhouse with James Atkinson in Leeds, UK, while drums were recorded in Sweden at Studio Gröndahl with David Castillo. Eventually, the band reconvened at Gröndahl to finish the record.

“I think as our seventh album, it does stand out from the others both sonically and stylistically,” says Walker. “You can definitely tell that it’s Carcass; when you drop that needle on the vinyl, when you hear that guitar tone, you can tell it’s Bill Steer, but each album is always a product of its time.”

Torn Arteries is out on September 17 and available to preorder in an array of delightfully gory packages over at Nuclear Blast.

The full tracklisting is below:

Torn Arteries Dance of Ixtab (Psychopomp & Circumstances March No. 1) Eleanor Rigor Mortis Under The Scalpel Blade The Devil Rides Out Flesh Ripping Sonic Torment Limited Kelly's Meat Emporium In God We Trust Wake Up And Smell The Carcass / Caveat Emptor The Scythe's Remorseless Swing