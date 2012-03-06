Christopher Amott Issues Statement on His Departure from Arch Enemy

Earlier today, we reported that guitarist Christopher Amott had parted ways with Arch Enemy. Amott, a founding member of the band, had previously quit the band for a short period of time between 2005 and 2007.

Amott has now released a statement on his departure, which reads, "I have left Arch Enemy to pursue my solo career. I'm gonna continue to be very active in music, working with all kinds of styles — this does not rule out metal. I have just recorded a new solo album, set to be released in April."

In their previous statement, the band also mentioned that "Christopher simply isn't into playing extreme metal anymore."

Christopher Amott's replacement in Arch Enemy will be Nick Cordle of Arsis.

Amott's last album with Arch Enemy was last year's Khaos Legions.