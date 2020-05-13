Members of Clutch, Cave In, Carcass and more absolutely destroy AC/DC’s Riff Raff in quarantine

It's another day in quarantine, and that means another ripping cover performed via video hookup.

This one comes courtesy of Two Minutes to Late Night, “the world's only heavy metal-themed talk show,” and features members of Clutch, Cave In, Converge and Carcass fully shredding the AC/DC classic Riff Raff.

The lineup, for those interested, is Neil Fallon (Clutch) on lead vocals, Stephen Brodsky (Cave In, Mutoid Man, Old Man Gloom) on electric guitar and vocals, Adam McGrath (Cave In, Wear Your Wounds) and Tom Draper (Carcass, Pounder) on guitars, Jordan "Gwarsenio Hall" Olds on bass and Ben Koller (Converge, Mutoid Man) on drums.

And keep your eyes peeled for special guest appearances from Australia’s finest, including Men at Work, Crocodile Dundee and, um, an Outback Steakhouse Bloomin’ Onion.

For more on Two Minutes to Late Night, check out their official YouTube channel.