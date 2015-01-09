Kirk Von Hammett's Second Annual Fear FestEvil Coming to San Jose in April

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett has announced the details of the next Kirk Von Hammett Fear FestEvil.

The annual event, now in its second year, will include a murder-mystery dinner/VIP party at the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, California, April 10, followed by a two-night Fear FestEvil musical punch at RockBar Theater April 11 and 12.

On the 10th, guests attending the Fear FestEvil VIP party will enjoy a night of "whodunnit" mystery madness, dining alongside Hammett, touring the eerie and atmospheric mansion and trying to figure out who killed whom. Guests can expect twists, turns and clues from some "horror royalty" as they try to crack the mystery.

On the 11th and 12th, Fear FestEvil friends heading to the RockBar Theater can expect to see some of the finest pieces in any modern horror collection as Kirk Von Hammett unveils more of The Crypt publicly, before throwing down some heavy music courtesy of Meshuggah, High On Fire, Orchid, Blues Pills, Agnostic Front and Asada Messiah. Sirius Radio's Liquid Metal host Jose Mangin and 107.7 the Bone's Nikki Blakk will preside over the proceedings.

"It has always been my intention that Fear FestEvil events carry both the weird and the loud," Hammett says, "and what better way to achieve another extension of what we want to do than eat dinner in a haunted house while solving criminal acts before a weekend of super kick-ass music?!"

Kirk Von Hammett's Fear FestEvil kicked off last year in San Francisco at the Regency Ballroom. The inaugural event featured highlights of Hammett's famous Crypt Collection, an array of panels and guest speakers, live musical performances and various on-site vendors.

For tickets and details, visit FearFestEvil.com.