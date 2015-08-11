Kiska Premiere New Song, "Conjuror" — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Conjuror," a new song by Philadelphia four-piece Kiska.

The track is from the band's new self-titled album, which will be released October 30 via Spartan Records. It's available for preorder here.

"'Conjuror' is one of our favorites on the record," says Kiska guitarist Adam Staszewski. "It really encapsulates a lot of the things we identify ourselves with as a band—the otherworldly lyrical content and distorted and heavier instrumentation, but also a bridge section that—to me—sounds like it takes place floating in outer space.

"One of the things we tried to do in the writing process was to start off with a drum groove and write around that, which we never really did before. Things usually started with a guitar riff. I think focusing more on a drum groove and the rhythm helped all of us connect with the songs on a more primal level first and helped the writing process."

Named after the small, obscure and unpopulated island off the coast of Alaska, Kiska—formerly known as Desoto Jones—consists of Philly natives Owen and Adam Staszewski (vocals/guitar, respectively), Ean Kyler (bass) and Adam Francois (drums).

"It evoked an image in our heads of an isolated place separated by water from an already cold and isolated place [Alaska],” Adam says. “The mood and sound of the album is also a reflection of the name [Kiska]—heavy, majestic, desolate, and ominous,” Owen adds.

Kiska was produced by Vince Ratti (Circa Survive, the Wonder Years, Superheaven, Balance & Composure).

For more about the band, visit spartanrecords.limitedrun.com and kiskaband.com and follow the band on Facebook.