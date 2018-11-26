Kiss Announce Second Leg of ‘End of the Road’ World Tour

Kiss have announced the second leg of their farewell End of the Road tour. The new dates kick off August 6, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida, and wrap September 16 in Oakland.

Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences for the new dates will be available Tuesday, November 27 at 10 A.M. local time through kissonline.com. Kiss Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 28 at 9 A.M. local time. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Monday, December 3 at 10 A.M. local time.

Kiss initially announced the End of the Road tour during an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in September.

"This is gonna be our last tour," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said following their performance of “Detroit Rock City" on the show. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."

You can check out the new dates below. For more information, visit www.kissonline.com.

Kiss End of the Road Second Leg 2019 tour dates:

Aug. 06 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center

Aug. 08 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum

Aug. 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion

Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live

Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

Aug. 14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Aug. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Aug. 21 - Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium

Aug. 23 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Aug. 27 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center

Aug. 31 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

Sep. 01 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sep. 03 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Sep. 05 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena

Sep. 07 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center

Sep. 08 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

Sep. 09 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Sep. 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater

Sep. 12 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Sep. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre

Sep. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena