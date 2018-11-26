Kiss Announce Second Leg of ‘End of the Road’ World Tour

Kiss have announced the second leg of their farewell End of the Road tour. The new dates kick off August 6, 2019 in Sunrise, Florida, and wrap September 16 in Oakland.
Kiss Meet & Greet Experiences for the new dates will be available Tuesday, November 27 at 10 A.M. local time through kissonline.com. Kiss Army fan club presales will begin Wednesday, November 28 at 9 A.M. local time. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Monday, December 3 at 10 A.M. local time.
Kiss initially announced the End of the Road tour during an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent in September.
"This is gonna be our last tour," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said following their performance of “Detroit Rock City" on the show. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."
You can check out the new dates below. For more information, visit www.kissonline.com.
Kiss End of the Road Second Leg 2019 tour dates:
Aug. 06 - Sunrise, FL @ BB&T Center
Aug. 08 - Charleston, SC @ North Charleston Coliseum
Aug. 10 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion
Aug. 11 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live
Aug. 13 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
Aug. 14 - Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Aug. 16 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
Aug. 17 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Aug. 20 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Aug. 21 - Hershey, PA @ HersheyPark Stadium
Aug. 23 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater
Aug. 24 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center
Aug. 27 - Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
Aug. 29 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center
Aug. 31 - Indianapolis, IN @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
Sep. 01 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sep. 03 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
Sep. 05 - Little Rock, AR @ Verizon Arena
Sep. 07 - Bossier City, LA @ CenturyLink Center
Sep. 08 - San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
Sep. 09 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Sep. 11 - Albuquerque, NM @ Isleta Amphitheater
Sep. 12 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center
Sep. 14 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre
Sep. 16 - Oakland, CA @ Oracle Arena