Kiss Announce 'End of the Road' Farewell Tour

During an appearance on NBC’s America’s Got Talent last night Kiss announced that they will be embarking on a farewell tour beginning in 2019.

"This is gonna be our last tour," singer and guitarist Paul Stanley said following Kiss’ performance of their classic 1977 song “Detroit Rock City" to kick off AGT’s season finale. "It will be the most explosive, biggest show we've ever done. People who love us, come see us. If you've never seen us, this is the time. This will be the show."

The outing, which will be called the End of the Road World Tour, will be a multi-year run. Bassist and vocalist Gene Simmons told Sweden’s Expressen magazine in June: “It will be a three-year-long tour starting in January 2019. It will be our most spectacular tour ever. We [will] go to all continents, exactly where [I] cannot tell you now.”

The band said in a statement:

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. Kiss Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable.”

Back in 2014 Guitar World sat down with Stanley and Simmons on the occasion of Kiss’ induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. At the time, Stanley spoke to Kiss’ enduring popularity four decades in: “[W]hat we’re doing now is, for my money, the best show we’ve ever done,” he said. “We’re surviving. We’re thriving. That’s our victory.”

For more details and pre-sale information on the End of the Road World Tour, check out Kiss’ official website.