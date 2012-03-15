Kiss, Motley Crue to Announce Co-Headlining Tour

While no official announcement has been made, singer Vince Neil seems to have spilled the beans on a Motley Crue/Kiss co-headlining tour this summer.

Speaking to the Las Vegas Sun, Neil mentioned that the two bands would be joining forces for a "massive" U.S. trek from July through September.

“It’s going to be really cool because Kiss is bringing their full stage show, and Motley will be bringing our full stage show," said Neil, "so you are going to see two huge headliners at the same time. It’s going to be one of the biggest tours of the summer, if not the biggest."

We'll keep you posted as soon as dates are announced.

Motley Crue recently hit the studio to begin recording new music, while Kiss is expected to release their new album, Monster, sometime this summer.