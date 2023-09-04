“I gave them one last chance”: KK Downing says he won’t be making another appearance with Judas Priest

K.K. Downing’s onstage reunion with Judas Priest at last year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony looks to have been a one-off, after the guitarist recently dismissed any chances of a repeat appearance.

Downing debuted his new project KK’s Priest featuring former ’Priest vocalist Tim ‘Ripper’ Owens back in 2021.

Now, in a new interview with Metal Hammer, Downing reveals that he talked to his former bandmates about the possibility of taking his “rightful place” prior to launching his new group – an approach he says was rebuffed.

Asked if there is a possibility of further reunions with Judas Priest, Downing issues an unequivocal response.

“No,” says the guitarist. “Before I started KK’s Priest, I asked if they’d consider me stepping back into my rightful place, because at one point they announced they were going out as a four-piece [around 2018, when guitarist Glenn Tipton announced he would step down from most touring].

“I was expecting to be back in the band when there was an opening, or at least to be asked. But Glenn and Ian [Hill, bassist] wrote through their lawyers saying a flat no, which made no sense, as I was there first.”

The guitarist also notes that vocalist Rob Halford left the group for an extended period and asserts it was him who brought the frontman back.

“Rob [Halford] left for 11 years,” says Downing. “So how does he have the right to say ‘I won’t consider you re-joining’ – I was instrumental in reinstating him into the band!

“Glenn wasn’t interested in having Rob back – he wanted to keep Ripper [Tim Owens, who replaced Rob Halford in Priest when the latter left in the ’90s].

“But I gave them one last chance, and I was like, ‘Are you sure? One day you might live to regret it.’ Let’s hope they don’t.”

Clearly, the relationship between all parties has not improved, despite the Hall of Fame show. In the meantime, Downing remains focused on KK’s Priest.

“I’m hoping we can create something here where Ripper finds a good home,” says the guitarist. “I believe that when he sings this material, he’s at his best. His voice can cover anything, but our stuff is a little paced out so he can get the best out of the lyrics and the notes.”

KK’s Priest release new album The Sinner Rides Again later this month (September 29). For more from Downing, check out the new issue of Metal Hammer.