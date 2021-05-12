KK’s Priest, featuring former Judas Priest guitarist K.K. Downing and singer Tim “Ripper” Owens, announce debut album, Sermons of the Sinner

Over the years, former Judas Priest electric guitar player K.K. Downing has discussed his reasons for splitting with the legendary metal band. But now we’re finally getting some new music from Downing, in the form of his new project, KK’s Priest.

The band, which also features former Priest vocalist Tim “Ripper” Owens, will release their debut effort, Sermons of the Sinner, via Explorer1 Music Group/EX1 Records on August 20.

You can check out the first single from the effort, the JP-esque thrasher Hellfire Thunderbolt, above.

(Image credit: EX1 Records)

Said Downing of the song, “We are delighted to finally be able to release our first track to the world. It gives a real flavor of the sound and showcases the amazing players I’ve got in this band. We can’t wait for the fans to hear the record.”

KK’s Priest is rounded out by guitarist A.J. Mills, bassist Tony Newton and drummer Sean Elg. Former Judas Priest drummer Les Binks, who played with the band from 1977-79, will also make special guest live appearances when KK's Priest tours.

Sermons of the Sinner is available for preorder here.