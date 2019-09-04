Korn's Brian 'Head' Welch releases $130 signature guitar strap

A new Korn album isn't all that the band's guitarist, Brian 'Head' Welch, has in the works.

Welch recently teamed up with German manufacturer Richter to release a signature guitar strap. With a design based on that of the Richter Springbreak I series, the Brian 'Head' Welch signature strap is available now for the eye-popping price tag of $130.

The strap is crafted from a special nappa leather and features the 'Sir Headly' logo at the back area.

(Image credit: Richter Straps)

For that price, will it also get you some mid-'90s-defining seven-string riffage? That remains to be seen...

Richter Straps is also the company behind signature straps for Rammstein, Scorpions, Brent Hinds and Matt Heafy's infamous double-strap design.

For more info, head on over to richterstraps.com.