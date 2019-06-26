Korn Announce New Album, 'The Nothing'

Korn have announced a new album, The Nothing.

Set for a September 13 release via Roadrunner Records/Elektra, The Nothing was produced by Grammy Award-winner Nick Raskulinecz.

You can preorder the album—the follow-up to 2016's The Serenity of Suffering—right here and check out its first single, “You’ll Never Find Me,” below.

“Deep within our Earth lives an extraordinary force," Korn frontman Jonathan Davis said in a press release. "Very few are aware of the magnitude and significance of this place where good/evil, dark/light, bliss/torment, loss/gain and hope/despair all exist as one—pulling at us every moment of our lives. It’s not something we can choose to navigate, but rather an awareness of this ‘presence’ that surrounds us with every breath, as if we are being watched at every moment.

"It’s the place where black and white energies attach themselves to our souls, and shape our emotion, choices, perspective and ultimately our very existence. There is a miraculous and small realm within this vortex and it’s the only place where balance between these dynamic and polarizing forces exists—where the soul finds its refuge. Welcome to The Nothing."

You can check out the album art and tracklist for The Nothing below. To check out the band's upcoming tour dates with Alice in Chains, step right this way.

Korn—The Nothing

1. The End Begins

2. Cold

3. You’ll Never Find Me

4. The Darkness is Revealing

5. Idiosyncrasy

6. The Seduction Of Indulgence

7. Finally Free

8. Can You Hear Me

9. The Ringmaster

10. Gravity Of Discomfort

11. H@rd3r

12. This Loss

13. Surrender To Failure