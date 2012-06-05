Korpiklaani Post Lyric Video for New Song, "Kunnia"

In case you haven't had enough pagan metal in your life today, check out the new lyric video from Finland's Korpiklaani for their track "Kunnia" (English title "Honor").

The track is taken from the folk metal band's eighth studio album, Manala.

"Manala is the realm of the dead — the underworld in Finnish mythology," said vocalist Jonne Järvelä. "Tuonela, Tuoni, Manala and Mana are used synonymously. This place is best known for its appearance in the Finnish national epic Kalevala, on which many of our new songs are based. In the 16th poem of Kalevala, Väinämöinen, a shamanistic hero travels to Manala to seek for knowledge about the dead. On the journey he meets the ferrywoman (similar to Charon), a girl, Tuonen tytti, or Tuonen piika (Death's maid), who takes him across the river of Tuoni. However, on the isle of Tuoni he is not given the spells he was originally looking for and he barely manages to escape the place. After his return he curses anyone trying to enter the place alive."

Manala is out August 2 via Nuclear Blast Records.