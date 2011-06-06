Kyuss Lives! Announce North American Headlining Tour

Kyuss Lives! -- featuring original Kyuss members John Garcia, Nick Oliveri and Brant Bjork, along with guitarist Bruno Fevery -- have announced their first North American headlining tour in more than 15 years.

The eagerly anticipated near total return of the California desert rock pioneers follows the success of the group's sold-out spring European and Australian tours. Now, due to unprecedented demand, Kyuss Lives! has announced they will play the following North American cities this September and October:

September

16 - Toronto, ON - The Sound Academy ++

17 - Guelph, ON - Guelph Concert Theatre ++

18 - Montreal, QC - Olympia de Montréal ++

20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium **

21 - Philadelphia, PA - The Trocadero **

23 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 **

24 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club **

25 - Asheville, NC - The Orange Peel ++

26 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade ++

28 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues ++

29 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live **

October

1 - Austin, TX - Stubb's **

2 - Dallas, TX - South Side Music Hall **

4 - Denver, CO - The Summit Music Hall ++

5 - Santa Fe, NM - Santa Fe Brewing Company **

6 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theatre **

7 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues **

8 - Pomona, CA - The Fox Theater **

(** = support from The Sword, Monstro)

(++= Monstro opens, remaining support TBA)