Kyuss Lives!/Ex-Queens of the Stone Age Bassist Nick Oliveri Arrested After Standoff

According to TMZ.com, former Queens of the Stone bassist Nick Oliveri was arrested after a standoff with a S.W.A.T. team at his Hollywood home.

The police were called to the scene by Oliveri's neighbor, who reported a "disturbance" between the bassist and his girlfriend. A two-hour standoff between a S.W.A.T. team and Nick ensued before Oliveri agreed to let his girlfriend exit the duplex.

Nick's girlfriend reportedly told police Oliveri hit her during an argument the day before and she had returned to collect her belongings so she could move out.

During a later search of Oliveri's home, police reportedly found a fully loaded high-powered rifle.

Oliveri was booked on felony domestic violence and has since been released after posting $100,000 bail.