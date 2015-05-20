The Lacs Premiere "Make the Rooster Crow" Music Video — Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of the new music video for "Make the Rooster Crow" by the Lacs.

The song is from the country-rap duo's upcoming album, Outlaw in Me, which is available now for pre-order on iTunes via Backroad Records/Average Joes Entertainment.

“We’re so excited about this video," the band said in a statement earlier today.

“'Make the Rooster Crow' was a blast to film. We definitely had as much fun filming it as it looks, and we hope everyone enjoys it as much as we do. We can’t wait to share Outlaw in Me with all of our awesome fans. It comes out next week, and it’s our best album yet!”

The Lacs are currently on a jam-packed tour throughout North America; they typically play more than 150 shows per year.

Their last album, Keep It Redneck, debuted at Number 3 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart and at Number 8 on its Top Rap Albums chart.

For more about the Lacs, follow them on Facebook and visit thelacsmusic.com.