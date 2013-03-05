Lamb of God Frontman Randy Blythe Acquitted of Manslaughter

The ordeal is finally over for Lamb of God frontman Randy Blythe.

A panel of judges in the Czech Republic ruled today (Tuesday, March 5) that concert promoters — not Blythe — were mainly responsible for the 2010 death of a teenage Lamb of God fan, adding that Blythe's actions didn't constitute a crime. The state attorney, who had sought a conviction for manslaughter and asked for the minimum sentence of five years, has appealed the decision.

Blythe didn't face the press after the trial. However, before the trial, he had this to say:

"As I've stated previously, I do not wish to avoid my responsibility, and if I thought I were guilty I would plead guilty right now. I still believe I acted responsibly to protect myself, my band, our equipment and our audience. I did not strike anyone or run across the stage to push anyone."

Blythe also posted the following comment via Instagram:

"I have been found not guilty & acquitted of all charges against me. I am a free man. This photo was taken by my friend @aceyslade- it says it all. Please remember the family of Daniel Nosek in your thoughts & prayers in this difficult time. I only wish for them peace. Thank you for your support- Randy"

Look for more updates as we get them.