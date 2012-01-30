Lamb of God Guitarist Mark Morton to Auction Autographed Guitar and Strings for DM Research

Guitarist and philanthropist Mark Morton has donated a custom-designed and autographed Jackson guitar from his personal collection -- along with the strings and Lamb of God guitar picks he used to record four songs from the Wrath album -- to the Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation to be auctioned off.

All proceeds will go toward research aimed at finding a cure for myotonic dystrophy, or DM.

This is a cause near and dear to the band, as they've been helping to raise funds for the MDF since 2009, when singer Randy Blythe donated his Grammy nomination medallion for auction.

Bidding for the guitar is already under way and will run through 8 p.m. EST Saturday, February 4. Head here to get in on the bidding and support a great cause.

Lamb of God's new album, Resolution, is out now.